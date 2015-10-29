St. Louis aldermen get plan for city's share of stadium

ST. LOUIS (AP) Legislation sent from St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay's office to aldermen says about two-thirds of the city taxes generated by a new NFL stadium would go to the team that plays there.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/1kVs0nd ) reports that mayoral aides and members of Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon's stadium task force rewrote key financial provisions of the bill Tuesday before sending it to the Board of Aldermen on Wednesday. The goal is a funding plan that, in combination with NFL funds and money from the owner, will build a new stadium along the Mississippi River.

Rams owner Stan Kroenke wants to move to Los Angeles, perhaps as early as next season. Stadium supporters would seek to lure another team if the Rams move.

---

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com