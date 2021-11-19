St. John's Stef Smith subject of vulgar chants in game vs. Indiana

St. John’s Red Storm guard Stef Smith was on the receiving end of vulgar chants on Wednesday during the team’s two-point loss against Indiana.

The Hoosiers’ student section was chanting "sloppy seconds" toward Smith at points during the game. Smith is reportedly dating Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis' ex-girlfriend. Smith finished with 16 points and three steals to help the Red Storm get back into the game, but the team dropped the game 76-74.

Smith was asked about the chants after the game and he said he just tried to stay level-headed.

"I’ve played in great environments, I’ve played at Kansas. I’ve played in the [NCAA] Tournament against Florida State," he told the New York Post. "The biggest thing is to just lock in and block out all of the outside noise, especially at the free-throw line you have to lock in and focus on what you have to do."

He added: "We knew it was going to be a tough crowd, not just on me, but everybody. We had to stick together and we fought back in the second half. I’m really proud of the way we played in the second half."

St. John’s Julian Champagnie led the team with 32 points.

Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 18 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.