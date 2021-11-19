Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College Basketball
Published

St. John's Stef Smith subject of vulgar chants in game vs. Indiana

Stef Smith said he tried to stay level-headed through the chants

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

St. John’s Red Storm guard Stef Smith was on the receiving end of vulgar chants on Wednesday during the team’s two-point loss against Indiana.

The Hoosiers’ student section was chanting "sloppy seconds" toward Smith at points during the game. Smith is reportedly dating Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis' ex-girlfriend. Smith finished with 16 points and three steals to help the Red Storm get back into the game, but the team dropped the game 76-74.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Indiana's Parker Stewart (45) and St. John's Stef Smith (3) battle for a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Bloomington. Indiana won 76-74.

Indiana's Parker Stewart (45) and St. John's Stef Smith (3) battle for a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Bloomington. Indiana won 76-74. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Smith was asked about the chants after the game and he said he just tried to stay level-headed.

"I’ve played in great environments, I’ve played at Kansas. I’ve played in the [NCAA] Tournament against Florida State," he told the New York Post. "The biggest thing is to just lock in and block out all of the outside noise, especially at the free-throw line you have to lock in and focus on what you have to do."

St. John's Stef Smith (3) makes a pass against Indiana's Trey Galloway (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Bloomington, Indiana.

St. John's Stef Smith (3) makes a pass against Indiana's Trey Galloway (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Bloomington, Indiana. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

AGBAJI SCORES 25 AS NO. 3 KANSAS BEATS STONY BROOK 88-59

He added: "We knew it was going to be a tough crowd, not just on me, but everybody. We had to stick together and we fought back in the second half. I’m really proud of the way we played in the second half."

St. John's Stef Smith (3) shoots over Indiana's Xavier Johnson (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Bloomington, Indiana.

St. John's Stef Smith (3) shoots over Indiana's Xavier Johnson (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Bloomington, Indiana. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

St. John’s Julian Champagnie led the team with 32 points.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 18 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com