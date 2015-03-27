St. Francis (Pa.) defeats Long Island 86-71

Umar Shannon scored 24 points to lead St. Francis (Pa.) over Long Island 86-71 on Saturday night.

Shannon was 6 of 10 from the field and paced the Red Flash (6-13, 4-4 Northeast Conference) on the free-throw line, making 10 of 11. St. Francis made all eight of their first half free throws and finished the game shooting 88.6 percent (31 of 35).

The Red Flash trailed 7-5 early before scoring 12 straight. Chris Johnson's free throws put St. Francis up 17-7 with 10:57 left in the first half. The Red Flash pushed their lead to as many as 22 points — 40-18 — on Johnson's 3-pointer with 3:07 to go until halftime.

Anthony Ervin added 14 points, Chris Johnson had 11 points and six assists and Jon Taylor chipped in 10 points for the Red Flash.

David Hicks scored 24 points to lead Long Island (14-5, 6-2), which had an eight-game winning streak snapped.