Slovenian Srebotnik and Canadian Nestor edged Australia's Paul Hanley and Chan Yung-jan of Taiwan 6-3 3-6 (10-7) after a super tie breaker on Rod Laver Arena.

While Hanley had been hoping to give the locals something to cheer, Chan would have been Taiwan's first grand slam champion.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)