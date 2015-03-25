Spurs-Timberwolves game postponed due to smoke

Wednesday's game between the San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves has been postponed due to smoke in Mexico City Arena.

An hour before the Spurs and Timberwolves were set to tip off, a generator malfunction occurred and filled the venue with smoke.

Players and fans were immediately evacuated from the arena and team personnel began loading gear into each team's respective bus soon thereafter.

The game, part of the NBA's Global Games international initiative, is the first scheduled by the league in Mexico since Dallas and Houston squared off on Dec. 6, 1997.

The makeup will be at Target Center in Minnesota but the date is still to be determined.