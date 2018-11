San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker is expected to return to the lineup for Friday's game against Utah after missing three weeks with a sprained left ankle.

Parker was hurt during a March 1 game against Sacramento and tests the next day revealed a Grade 2 sprain.

Entering Friday's action, Parker is averaging team bests of 21.0 points and 7.6 assists to go along with 3.1 rebounds in 56 games.