Spurs outlast Rockets in shootout

Tony Parker posted 31 points, 10 assists and five rebounds as the San Antonio Spurs out-gunned the Houston Rockets, 122-116, on Friday.

Tim Duncan scored 30 points while Manu Ginobili added 23 for the Spurs, who are now 8-0 at home in December. Danny Green gave 17 points and five boards in the win.

"All the stuff that happened in that game was crazy," said Parker. "We just tried to take a lot of 3-point shots and keep up with them."

James Harden scored a game-high 33 points along with seven assists and five rebounds for the Rockets, who saw their season-high five-game winning streak snapped. Chandler Parsons gave 24 points and eight boards in the loss.

"I think we're the top two teams in the league when it comes to pace," said Parsons. "Today was definitely a fast one and it's both of our styles, we just couldn't catch them at the end."

San Antonio scored 14 of the first 17 points in the game with Green capping the burst on a 3-pointer with 7 1/2 minutes to play in the first.

The Spurs went on another 9-0 run in the first to take a 41-29 lead into the second, but Houston used a 15-5 run in the second to cut the deficit to two after Daequan Cook hit a technical free throw to make it a 46-44 game.

Houston kept the game close and a 7-1 run gave the team its first lead of the game at 65-64 after Cole Aldrich hit a basket with just over a minute to play, but Ginobili followed with a 3-pointer and a layup for a 69-65 lead after 24 minutes of play.

The margin stayed in single-digits throughout the third quarter and the Spurs' lead fell to just one after Parsons followed a 3-pointer with a slam for an 83-82 game, but Ginobili answered with another 3-ball and that helped the team take a 98-92 lead into the final frame.

Holding a four-point lead, the Spurs went on an 11-0 run started on a Patty Mills long-ball and capped on a Stephen Jackson layup for a 112-97 advantage with just over eight minutes to play.

San Antonio built its lead as high as 19 points the rest of the way as the team cruised to the win.

Game Notes

San Antonio plays in Dallas on Sunday ... Houston hosts Oklahoma City on Saturday ... The Spurs have won four straight against the Rockets ... San Antonio shot 50 percent from long range and 57.1 percent, overall ... Houston made 52.3 percent of its attempts, but just 11-of-32 from 3-point range ... Duncan blocked two shots in the game and moved past Tree Rollins for eighth place all-time with 2,544.