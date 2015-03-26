Spurs interested in Beckham after LA deal ends

Tottenham and Queens Park Rangers are interested in signing David Beckham when his Major League Soccer contract with the Los Angeles Galaxy expires at the end of the year.

The 36-year-old midfielder trained with Tottenham during the last MLS offseason and manager Harry Redknapp is interested in signing him in January.

"I don't think you would ever say no to David Beckham. He would bring a lot to any club," Redknapp said Friday. "He came and trained with us last year. He was fantastic to have around the place as a player and as a person.

"He was a top-class professional and he's the kind of lad you would like around the place. He is someone the young lads look up to and he is a great role model for anybody."

Although Beckham trained with Spurs in January, the club failed to agree a loan deal for the former England captain.

And talks are yet to start between Spurs and Beckham's representatives ahead of the MLS season ending in November.

"What are the chances of us signing him? I have no idea," Redknapp said. "I'll be honest. I don't have a clue. I wouldn't know the financial situation or what it would take. I have never discussed it with the chairman.

"Would I like him here? Of course I would."

But London rival QPR, which is back in the Premier League after 15 years and under new ownership, also wants to sign the former Manchester United and Real Madrid player.

"It's something that I believe will be good for the club," QPR chairman Tony Fernandes, who is also chief executive of Air Asia, told Sky Sports TV. "But it's a long, long way from anything."