Spurs hope to slow Curry, take 2-0 lead over Warriors

The San Antonio Spurs are fortunate to be up 1-0 in their series with the Golden State Warriors, but they'll try for a commanding lead Wednesday night when the two teams jump it up for Game 2 at the AT&T Center.

Manu Ginobili, who was all of 4-for-19 from the floor, buried a 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left on the clock in double-overtime to give the Spurs a 129-127 victory.

The Warriors built an 18-point lead in the fourth quarter, but frittered it all away. It was a huge comeback victory for a San Antonio squad that isn't going to dwell on it.

"It is over. You can enjoy it for a short period of time," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said after practice on Tuesday. "We know how they'll come back and they'll react to a tough loss. They reacted well in Denver in the same situation and they'll react well tomorrow."

Popovich is referring to the Warriors winning Game 2 in their first-round series with the Denver Nuggets. After losing a heartbreaker in Game 1 when Andre Miller scored on a late layup, Golden State won in Denver, something only three teams did all regular season.

"We went through the same thing during Game 1 with our series with Denver," Stephen Curry said. "We know how to come back because we have been a resilient team all year. We just have to turn it back on and be ready to go for Game 2."

Curry has been ready to go the entire postseason. He was awesome in Game 1 with 44 points, including 22 in the third quarter alone. Curry, who played all but four seconds of the double-overtime thriller, went 18-for-35 from the field, 6-for-14 from long range, and even handed out 11 assists.

"We'd like to figure out how to hold Curry below 40," said Popovich.

Good luck.

Curry is averaging 27.1 ppg during the postseason, which is third-best behind Kevin Durant of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Carmelo Anthony of the New York Knicks.

Curry leads the playoffs in assists at 9.6 per game.

"He's probably the best shooter I've ever seen," Tim Duncan said at Spurs practice.

That's high praise for Curry, who made the cover of this week's Sports Illustrated.

Klay Thompson and Harrison Barnes both had 19 points. Jarrett Jack chipped in 15 points and Andrew Bogut and Draymond Green both added 10. Bogut grabbed 15 rebounds and Barnes pulled down 12 boards.

The Spurs were led by their point guard Tony Parker, who had 28 points. Danny Green went 6-for-9 from long range for 22, then came Duncan with 19 and 11 rebounds. Duncan battled flu-like symptoms and was limited to 34 minutes.

Ginobili finished with 16 points, on two made 3-pointers, and 11 assists and became the hero, despite his horrendous shooting night.

"It's only the second one I made all day," Ginobili said. "Good timing, though."

Game 3 is scheduled for Friday night at Oracle Arena.