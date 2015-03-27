Spurs beat Warriors, but miss out on top overall spot overall

Patrick Mills poured in a game-high 34 points to go with 12 assists and five rebounds as the San Antonio Spurs topped the Golden State Warriors, 107-101, in the regular season finale for both teams at Oracle Arena.

DeJuan Blair put home 22 points and ripped down 13 rebounds and James Anderson contributed 19 points and seven rebounds for the Spurs, who head into their first-round matchup with the Utah Jazz on a roll, having won 10 consecutive games to finish the season in first place in the Western Conference.

Chicago's win over Cleveland earlier on Thursday killed any chance that San Antonio had of gaining home-court advantage throughout the playoffs.

That series starts on Sunday in San Antonio.

San Antonio (50-16) has won 50 games for the 13th consecutive season, passing the 1979-91 Los Angeles Lakers, who reached the 50-win plateau 12 straight times.

Chris Wright paced the Warriors (23-43) with 25 points and eight rebounds, while Klay Thompson added 17 points and Jeremy Tyler and Charles Jenkins contributed 16 points apiece. Golden State has missed the playoffs for the fifth consecutive year.

Trailing, 95-93, with 6 1/2 minutes to play, the Spurs ripped off an 8-0 run to go ahead for good, 101-95, with just over five minutes remaining.

Golden State would not get closer than four points the rest of the way.

With the game tied at 10 early, the Spurs opened up a nine-point lead with a 13-4 burst to make it 23-14 with 5:53 to play in the quarter.

Golden State answered with seven straight point to make it a one-possession game with four minutes on the first quarter clock, and Tyler put home a hook shot to tie the game at 25 with 2:26 left. Thompson made 1-of-2 from the line with 50 seconds to play to make it 29-27 after one quarter.

Jenkins put home a jumper with around three minutes gone in the second quarter to extend the Warriors lead to six, but the Spurs fought back and a pair of free throws from Tiago Splitter with six minutes to play before halftime knotted the contest at 41.

It remained a one-possession game until Mickell Gladness sank a runner with 2:06 left to put Golden State ahead 52-47. Mills, though, nailed a step-back jumper at the horn to make it 54-53, Golden State at the break.

Trailing by three with less than two minutes gone in the third, Anderson was fouled behind the arc and made all three from the line to spark an 18-7 push by San Antonio to take a 73-65 lead with 5:54 left in the third frame.

The Warriors battled back though, and Wright put home two free throws to tie the game at 80 with 1:41 left, capping a 15-7 flurry. The Spurs led 84-82 heading into the final quarter.

Game Notes

San Antonio's big three of Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili and Tim Duncan were all inactive in preparation for the playoffs...Wright's 25 points and Tyler's 16 points were both career-highs...Golden State shot 51.7 percent from the floor, while San Antonio shot 43.8 percent...The Warriors committed 16 turnovers, leading to 18 Spurs points...The Spurs outrebounded the Warriors, 54-42.