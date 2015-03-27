Sparks beat Mercury for 4th straight win

Candace Parker had 22 points and 14 rebounds on Tuesday and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Phoenix Mercury, 90-71, for their fourth straight win.

Kristi Toliver added 19 points while Nneka Ogwumike and DeLisha Milton-Jones joined Parker with double-doubles for the Sparks, who never trailed in the last 3 1/2 quarters.

Ogwumike had 11 points and 14 rebounds and Milton-Jones scored 13 with 11 boards.

DeWanna Bonner and Samantha Prahalis both scored 14 points with seven rebounds to lead the Mercury, who have lost five in a row.

LA improved to 4-0 over Phoenix this season.