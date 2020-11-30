Spanish soccer player sits during Diego Maradona tribute before match

As tributes for the late Diego Maradona poured in around the world and before matches, at least one soccer player refused to stand with her teammates in a moment of silence for the legend.

Maradona died last week, upsetting the world of soccer and the entire nation of Argentina. According to AS, Spanish soccer player Paula Dapena had a different view of Maradona and decided not to participate in the tribute to the World Cup champion in the wake of his death on Sunday.

Dapena sat on the field while her Viajes Interrias FF teammates stood. She said she wasn’t aware that there was going to be a tribute before her match against Deportiva Abanca.

“As soon as I found out that there would be an act in his memory I refused to observe the minute’s silence for a rapist, pedophile and abuser,” she said after the match, according to AS.

“A minute’s silence was not observed for the victims. So, obviously, I’m not willing to observe one for an abuser and not for the victims.”

Dapena recognized what he brought to the game but said that a player of that stature should have had “values” beyond his abilities.

She reportedly received support from the opposing club’s coach.

Maradona was reportedly accused of sexually assaulting a Russian journalist in 2017. However, a source told The Sun that the woman started to undress and Maradona told her to leave.

Maradona tributes rang out across the world. Lionel Messi and Serie A club Napoli led the tributes.