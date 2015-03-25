Spain's Alba out at least one week

Spain and Barcelona defender Jordi Alba will spend at least the next week on the sidelines because of a leg injury, ruling him out of Spain's upcoming World Cup qualifier against France on Tuesday.

Alba was injured in Spain's 1-1 draw with Finland on Friday, and the injury could also force him to miss the first leg of Barcelona's Champions League quarterfinal at PSG on April 2.

The 24-year-old was a regular in the Spain team that captured the European Championship last summer, while he has featured in 35 games for Barcelona in all competitions since joining over the summer from Valencia.

Spain trails France by two points in the Group I standings entering Tuesday's match.