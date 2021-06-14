Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Spain and Sweden play to 0-0 draw at Euro 2020

Spain dominated possession and stayed close to the Swedish net during most of the match

The chances came and went but neither Spain nor Sweden managed to put any of them in the net in a 0-0 draw at the European Championship.

Spain dominated possession and stayed close to the Swedish net during most of the match but couldn’t capitalize on its many scoring opportunities at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville.

Sweden looked dangerous a few times. The team came close to breaking the deadlock near the end of the first half when Real Sociedad forward Isak Alexander had his shot from inside the area hit the post after deflecting off Spain defender Marcos Llorente.

Álvaro Morata had Spain’s best chance just a few minutes earlier but his shot missed wide with goalkeeper Robin Olsen as the only opponent to beat inside the area.