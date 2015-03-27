Southern Utah wins 70-49, keeps Centenary winless

Kyle Davis scored 17 points and Southern Utah defeated Centenary 70-49 on Thursday night, keeping the Gentlemen the lone remaining winless team in Division I this season.

The Gentlemen (0-26, 0-14 Summit) kept it close midway into the second half, trailing 42-38, but the Thunderbirds (8-16, 4-9) closed out the game with a 28-11 run.

Jeron Trotman led Centenary with 13 points and 10 rebounds, but he made just 3 of 13 attempts from the free-throw line.

Jake Nielson had 14 points and Ryan Brimley added 13 for Southern Utah, who led 31-25 at the half.

Centenary made just 15 of 50 shots (30 percent) and also misfired on more than half of its free throws (16 of 34), while the Thunderbirds made 21 of 48 shots and were 27 of 44 from the free-throw line.

Centenary stretched its overall losing streak to 31 games. Its last win came last season on Feb. 6, 2010, an 80-78 decision over IPFW in Fort Wayne, Ind.