South Dakota to open 2018 at Kansas State

(STATS) - The 2015 season opener didn't go well for South Dakota's football team, but the Coyotes will get another shot at Kansas State to open the 2018 campaign.

South Dakota will visit the Wildcats on Sept. 1, 2018, in Manhattan.

It will be the fifth all-time meeting. The Coyotes, Missouri Valley Football Conference members, lost 34-0 at Snyder Stadium to open last season, when they went 5-6.

Former Western Illinois coach Bob Nielson is in his first season as South Dakota's coach.