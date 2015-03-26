South Dakota names Beschorner as interim coach

The University of South Dakota named offensive coordinator Wesley Beschorner as its interim head football coach on Wednesday.

Beschorner replaces former head coach Ed Meierkort, whose contract was not renewed by the university after eight seasons.

Athletic director David Sayler previously announced the university had begun a national search for a new head coach.

Beschorner just finished his third season as the offensive coordinator for the Coyotes and his sixth season on staff.

South Dakota had a 6-5 record this season. With the Great West Conference disbanding in football, the Coyotes will join the Missouri Valley Football Conference next year.