South Carolina's Shane Beamer rips 'lazy narrative' concerning Spencer Rattler amid fall in draft: 'Bullcrap'

Six quarterbacks were selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. But, former South Carolina Gamecocks signal caller Spencer Rattler had to wait until the fifth round to learn his NFL fate.

The New Orleans Saints used the 150th overall pick on Rattler on Saturday. But Shane Beamer, Rattler's former coach, took issue with how far the quarterback had fallen in the draft. He suggested that unfavorable scouting reports and pre-draft narratives contributed to 149 players being drafted ahead of Rattler.

"Such a tired , lazy narrative. And bullcrap," Beamer wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Beamer proceeded to highlight Rattler's leadership skills and described the 23-year-old as a "great player."

"None of the NFL teams that called me said that….And any team that thinks that clearly hasn’t done their research He dealt w adversity at OU in a class way , came to SC , was a great player and was voted by his TEAMMATES as a captain …TWO YEARS IN A ROW He’s a great person , great player and some team is getting a future starter today."

Some analysts and mock drafts projected Rattler would land in the second or third round.

Beamer later congratulated Rattler for landing in New Orleans.

"Thanks for the amazing moments we’ve shared together since 2019 at @GamecockFB & Oklahoma…. You’re a great teammate , player & person ! You got a great one @Saints -Your best [football] is in front of you @SpencerRattler," Beamer wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Rattler suggested he was content to be selected at any point in the draft.

"At the end of the day it's a blessing to get picked wherever," Rattler said on Saturday. "I knew we were waiting around a day or two but I had faith that I would be picked today. ... I was very happy the Saints came and picked me, what a great feeling."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Rattler's appearance on a reality show may have negatively impacted his draft stock. In 2019, Rattler was a high football player and was featured on Netflix's docuseries "QB1: Beyond the Lights."

"This is kind of weird to say, honestly," Rapoport said. "Rattler did a reality show in high school called QB1: Beyond the Lights. It did not make him look great, and it is unbelievable how many different teams mentioned to me the image of him in that show and that they can't get it out of their heads, which I think would be a public service announcement to all 17-year-olds. But it is fascinating as teams weigh whether or not to draft him."

Rattler started his college football career at Oklahoma, before transferring to South Carolina. He finished his college career with 10,807 passing yards and 77 touchdowns.

