South Carolina students delay Georgia game with Title IX ceremony; irate coach yells to 'get off the field'

The South Carolina Gamecocks might need all the help they can get to beat Georgia Saturday, but delaying the game wasn't exactly in the plans.

In between the first and second quarters, the University of South Carolina held a ceremony recognizing the 50th anniversary of Title IX that had 275 female athletes on the field. But they were pretty slow getting off it.

When the signal to resume play and start the second quarter was given, there were still a good number of student-athletes trying to exit the field, some of them in an end zone.

Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer was visibly upset, yelling to students to "get off the field."

Beamer was going for a 4th-and-9 conversion down 14-0, trying to give his team some momentum, but the celebration did the opposite. The conversion was stopped short, and Georgia led 24-0 at halftime.

The Bulldogs then scored a touchdown on a 78-yard pass from Stetson Bennett to Brock Bowers on the third play of the second half to take a 31-0 lead. They then recovered a Gamecocks fumble, and Bennett ran one in to take a 38-0 lead midway through the third.

Bowers has three touchdowns already — two receiving and one rushing. With the ongoing blowout, some fans departed Williams Brice Stadium in a hurry.

The Bulldogs are on their way to a 3-0 record after winning the National Championship last season.