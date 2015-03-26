South Carolina Man Uses Illegal Taser at Cowboys-Jets Game

A South Carolina man was arrested after allegedly using an illegal Taser in a fight with other fans during the Dallas Cowboys-New York Jets game Sunday night, state police said.

Leroy McKelvey of Moncks Corner, S.C., was charged with three counts of aggravated assault and two weapons counts. The 59-year-old McKelvey was taken to the Bergen County Jail where bail was set at $22,500. It wasn't known if he had retained an attorney.

The website Deadspin posted a cellphone video Monday of the fight. One fan can be heard on the video saying: "How did he get in here with that thing?"

MetLife Stadium CEO Mark Lamping said no one was seriously hurt in the incident during the Jets' 27-24 victory.

There was an increased security presence at the game on the 10th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, including bomb-sniffing dogs checking every car that entered. Fans were also patted down and had their bags checked, typical of game day security.

"Procedures for pat downs established by the NFL and used at every game were in effect at all entry gates," Lamping said in a statement.

It's possible there could be changes in the security methods, though. NFL spokesman Greg Aiello said the league is "always refining and improving our security procedures."

''These procedures have been successful in keeping items that can cause serious injuries out of our stadiums," Aiello said in a statement. "We will continue to be vigilant in protecting the safety of our fans."