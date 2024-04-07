South Carolina caps undefeated season with NCAA national championship win over Iowa

The South Carolina Lady Gamecocks are women’s basketball national champions once again, completing an incredible undefeated season with an 87-75 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Gamecocks were beaten by Iowa in the Final Four last year, but they got their revenge this time, overcoming an early deficit to end any debate about which team was the best in the country this season.

This is the third women’s basketball national championship for the Gamecocks, all under head coach Dawn Staley. The first came in 2017 over Mississippi State, while the latest was two seasons ago in a win over UConn.

This is a developing story. More to come…