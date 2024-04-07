Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

March Madness

South Carolina caps undefeated season with NCAA national championship win over Iowa

Despite Caitlin Clark's 30 points, the Hawkeyes fell short in back-to-back championships

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 6 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 6

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The South Carolina Lady Gamecocks are women’s basketball national champions once again, completing an incredible undefeated season with an 87-75 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes. 

The Gamecocks were beaten by Iowa in the Final Four last year, but they got their revenge this time, overcoming an early deficit to end any debate about which team was the best in the country this season. 

This is the third women’s basketball national championship for the Gamecocks, all under head coach Dawn Staley. The first came in 2017 over Mississippi State, while the latest was two seasons ago in a win over UConn. 

This is a developing story. More to come…

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.