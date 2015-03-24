South Carolina beats floundering Florida 23-20 in overtime, possibly ending Muschamp's tenure

next Image 1 of 2

Dylan Thompson scored on a 4-yard keeper in overtime, giving South Carolina a 23-20 victory over Florida on Saturday.

The Gamecocks ended a four-game losing streak in Southeastern Conference play and knocked the Gators out of contention in the muddled Eastern Division.

The loss also could be the end for Gators coach Will Muschamp. The fourth-year coach has been on the hot seat all season, and a three-game losing streak at home could be the final blow in what's been a mediocre tenure.

Florida's biggest problem Saturday was special teams. The Gamecocks blocked a field goal in the fourth quarter that would have given the Gators a 10-point lead with a little more than 3 minutes to play. Florida also had a punt blocked with 39 seconds left, setting up the game-tying touchdown.