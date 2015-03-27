Sources: Va. Tech assistant lands Cornell job

All signs point to Cornell hiring Virginia Tech assistant Bill Courtney.

Sources have told FOXSports.com that an announcement is expected Friday at 3 p.m. ET.

Courtney spent this past season under Seth Greenberg after a two-month stint at VCU.

Courtney, who played at Bucknell, was also an assistant at Virginia and the associate head coach at George Mason for eight seasons.

Courtney will replace Steve Donahue, who was 146-138 in 10 seasons at the helm and led the Big Red to three straight NCAA tournament appearances - including a Sweet 16 this past season.

Donahue left to become the head coach at Boston College.

The well-traveled Courtney was also an assistant at Providence, Bowling Green and American.