Sources: Citadel coach going to Tulane

Citadel coach Ed Conroy has opted for Tulane over UNC-Wilmington.

Conroy, 41, has accepted the job to replace Dave Dickerson, according to multiple sources, instead of taking an offer to coach at UNCW.

Conroy spent the past four seasons at his alma mater and has a 49-76 mark -- but was 20-13 two years ago and 16-16 this past season.

The 36 wins were the most in a two-year span in the history of the program.

Conroy accepted the job after Robert Morris coach Mike Rice spurned Tulane. Former Oregon coach Ernie Kent was also interviewed for the job.

Conroy will replace Dickerson, who was 68-84 in five years at Tulane. Dickerson had a difficult task post-Hurricane Katrina.