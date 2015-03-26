Source: Ohio State and Michigan to play outdoor hockey game in Cleveland

CLEVELAND - Ohio State and Michigan are finalizing plans to play each other in hockey at Progressive Field, home of the Cleveland Indians.

A person with knowledge of the negotiations tells The Associated Press that the schools will meet in January at the 43,000-seat ballpark. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details on the first major outdoor hockey game in Ohio were still being completed.

Ohio State and Michigan are members of the Central Collegiate Hockey Association, and the matchup would be a home game for the Buckeyes.

Michigan has already played a wildly successful outdoor game, hosting rival Michigan State last December in "The Big Chill at the Big House," which drew more than 100,000 fans to the Wolverines' football stadium.