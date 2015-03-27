Sooners suspend WR for tweet about Texas gunman

Oklahoma has suspended receiver Jaz Reynolds indefinitely after he posted what coach Bob Stoops called "insensitive remarks" on his Twitter page about a gunman who committed suicide on the University of Texas campus.

An account with the handle JazReynolds posted the message, "Hey everyone in Austin, tx.......kill yourself" on Tuesday, the day of the suicide, followed by a disregard request 5 minutes later. The account was deactivated Wednesday.

Stoops says he is "incredibly disappointed that someone connected with our team would react so callously."

Reynolds, who has no catches this season, will miss at least Saturday's game between the eighth-ranked Sooners and No. 21 Texas in Dallas.

Stoops says that the "rivalry with Texas will not come at the expense of dignity and respect."