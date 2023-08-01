Expand / Collapse search
Oregon Ducks
Published

Son of former Oregon star commits to Ducks: ‘The best option for me’

Akili Smith was selected with the No. 3 pick of 1999 NFL Draft

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
The Oregon Ducks have landed a commitment from 2025 quarterback Akili Smith Jr., the son of former Oregon star Akili Smith, who was selected with the third overall pick of the 1999 NFL Draft. 

Smith Jr. is out of San Diego and is the fifth-ranked quarterback in the 247 Sports 2025 class. 

The Oregon Ducks mascot at a game

The Oregon Ducks' mascot, Puddles, performs for the crowd during a Pac-12 football game between the UCLA Bruins and Oregon Ducks Oct. 22, 2022, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.  (Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I’ve always wanted to go to Oregon," Smith Jr. said, according to 247 Sports. "Ever since I was young, that’s all my dad had me wearing, Oregon gear and watching Oregon football.

"Saying all that, it was still a business decision for me, and my dad really didn’t push me to pick Oregon. He wanted this to be my decision, and I looked at a few other schools really hard. When I evaluated everyone equally, Oregon was the best option for me."

Smith Jr.’s father was the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year in 1998, leading the Ducks to an 8-4 record before being selected by the Cincinnati Bengals.  

A Oregon Ducks helmet at the Senior Bowl

An Oregon Ducks helmet during a Senior Bowl team practice session Feb. 2, 2023, at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala.   (Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Smith Jr. is the fourth commitment in the 2025 class for second-year head coach Dan Lanning. 

Lanning, who led Oregon to a 10-3 record in 2022, found himself in the news Monday due to his comments on the University of Colorado’s move to the Big 12. 

The Buffaloes announced last week that the 2023-24 season will be Colorado’s last in the Pac-12 conference. The Buffaloes are heading back to the Big 12 for the 2024-25 academic year. 

Lanning took a parting shot at the Buffs as they prepare for their final season in the Pac-12. 

Dan Lanning looks on during Oregon's Spring Game

Head Coach Dan Lanning of the Oregon Ducks during the Ducks' spring football game at Autzen Stadium April 29, 2023, in Eugene, Ore.  (Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

"Not a big reaction," Lanning said Monday. "I'm trying to remember what they won to affect this conference, and I don't remember. Do you remember them winning anything? I don't remember them winning anything."

The Ducks open the 2023 season against Portland State Sept. 2. 

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.