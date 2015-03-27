Son of Fox studio host killed in car accident

The 19-year-old son of NASCAR on Fox studio host Chris Myers has been killed in a car accident.

The network says Myers will not be part of Fox's coverage of the season-opening Daytona 500. Christopher Myers was killed Thursday in Southern California, where the family resides.

SPEED studio host John Roberts will replace Myers at Daytona International Speedway.

Roberts will assume Myers' responsibilities as host of Saturday night's studio show before the Budweiser Shootout, during Sunday's qualifying, and the pre-race show for the Feb. 26 season-opening Daytona 500.

Fox says Myers will be given as much time off as he needs.