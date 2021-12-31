Son of NHL legend Patrick Marleau nearly kidnapped at hotel, wife thanks 'Good Samaritans' for intervening

The son of San Jose Sharks legend Patrick Marleau was nearly kidnapped at a hotel this week but was reunited with his family thanks to the "Good Samaritans" that saw the incident unfold, his wife said.

Christina Marleau recalled the terrifying incident on Twitter Wednesday, thanking the Headlam family from Louisiana for their fast thinking that kept their second-oldest son, Brody, safe from harm's way.

"Our son was almost kidnapped tonight," she said in a tweet. "And I need to thank the Headlam family from Louisiana, the mom Jessica and dad saved Brody from a couple who was following him."

According to Marleau, their son went down to the hotel pool to retrieve his sunglasses when a woman approached him, asking him questions.

"She was soon reaching out for him, trying to get him to go with her and her partner. Another family saw this happening and saved him. I owe them a thank you I can not even describe," Marleau continued.

She said her son called her and when they saw the alleged kidnappers they informed them that law enforcement had been notified

"Meanwhile, Mrs Headlam, unbeknownst to me, was already grabbing security as well," she continued. "Headlam family, thank you. You are angels on Earth. And for the scum of the earth that think they can pray on children…there is a special place in hell for you. And there are good people who will stop you."

Marleau did not say where the incident took place but replied to one user on Twitter that authorities were reviewing security footage and she would provide an update after.

