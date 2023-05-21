Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan Wolverines
Published

Son of longtime Michigan coach's Twitter account had questionable 'likes' about slavery, Jim Crow: reports

Glenn Schembechler resigned from his spot as Michigan's assistant director of football recruiting

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 21 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Glenn "Shemy" Schembechler, the son of longtime Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler, resigned from the Wolverines’ staff on Saturday following the revelation of concerning social media activity, the team said in a statement.

Schembechler had taken a job as an assistant director of football recruiting. He made the announcement on Wednesday on his Twitter account. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Michigan football helmet

A Michigan Wolverines helmet on the field before the Rutgers Scarlet Knights game on Nov. 5, 2022, at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

According to multiple reports, Schembechler’s Twitter account featured several questionable "likes," including the suggestions that slavery and Jim Crow laws had a positive effect on Black people.

"Effective this afternoon, Shemy Schembechler has resigned his position with Michigan Football," Michigan’s athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement. "We are aware of some comments and likes on social media that have caused concern and pain for individuals in our community. Michigan Athletics is fully committed to a place where our coaches, staff and student-athletes feel welcome and where we fully support the University's and Athletic Department's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion."

USC ATHLETIC DIRECTOR MIKE BOHN SUDDENLY STEPS DOWN

Warde Manuel in Michigan

Athletic director Warde Manuel of the Wolverines during a game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Michigan Stadium on Nov. 19, 2022, in Ann Arbor. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Schembechler also appeared to "like" questionable posts aimed at Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

Schembechler was in the NFL for 25 years working as a scout, according to the Detroit News. He last worked for the Las Vegas Raiders before he was let go in February.

According to ESPN, Schembechler went through a background check during the hiring process. The Twitter account associated with him, @shemyscout, has since been deactivated.

Bo Schembechler leading the charge

Head coach Bo Schembechler of the Michigan Wolverines stands with his team during the 1990 Rose Bowl game against the USC Trojans in Pasadena, California. (Mike Powell/Allsport)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He is the son of Bo Schembechler, who coached the Wolverines from 1969-1989 and led the team to 13 Big Ten Championships.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.