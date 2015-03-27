Softball team, player in Olympic Hall of Fame

The 2004 U.S. Olympic Softball Team and three-time gold medalist Lisa Fernandez have been inducted into the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame.

Five other individuals in the 2012 induction class also were honored Thursday in Chicago.

Dubbed the "Real Dream Team" on the cover of Sports Illustrated magazine, the 2004 Olympic Team went 9-0 in Athens, a record that included eight consecutive shutouts and four run-rule victories.

Fernandez won gold medals in the 1996, 2000 and 2004 games and is the only pitcher to appear in three Olympic finales.

She earned the save in the final game of the 1996 Olympics as the U.S. team beat China 3-1 for the inaugural softball Olympic gold medal.