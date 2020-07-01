SoFi Stadium, home to Rams and Chargers, hangs largest video scoreboard of its kind, weighing over 2M pounds

Two Los Angeles NFL teams made the joint announcement Wednesday that they now have the largest video scoreboard in the world: a 2.2 million-pound, 70,000-square-foot behemoth that officials say boasts more than 80 million pixels.

SoFi Stadium’s official Twitter account shared a video showing the massive Samsung video board being installed Wednesday.

In the video, the stadium’s chief technology officer, Skarpi Hedinsson, described it as “the largest graphics control system in the history of sports.”

LA STORY: RAMS, CHARGERS TO APPEAR ON 'HARD KNOCKS'

“You put all of that together, the game day experience is gonna be pretty unrivaled here at SoFi Stadium,” he said.

The stadium in Inglewood, Calif., is the new home of both the Rams and the Chargers. It cost about $5 billion to build and is 97 percent complete, according to the teams.

The new massive display surpasses the one installed at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, which was recognized in 2009 by Guinness World Records as the “World’s Largest Video Display,” according to Business Wire.

The Rams’ and Chargers’ new display is three times as large, a Rams executive told CNBC last year.

At 120 yards long, the Samsung display is longer than the football field it now rests above. It has more than 260 speakers and uses the wattage of 1,500 home theater systems, according to an NFL press release.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The design, as well as the board’s video and audio capabilities, are the first of their kind in sports and will set a new precedent for the in-stadium experience,” said Jason Gannon, the stadium’s managing director.

SoFi Stadium is located at the site of the former Hollywood Park racetrack. It is already scheduled to host a few major events, including an upcoming Super Bowl, parts of the 2028 Summer Olympics and WWE’s WrestleMania 37.