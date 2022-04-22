Social media weighs in on Mike Tyson airplane incident: 'Dude got exactly what he deserved'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The internet has seemingly sided with former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson after video from a flight on Wednesday night appeared to show the legendary boxer punching another passenger who was allegedly harassing Tyson prior to the altercation.

Video footage first released by TMZ Sports on Thursday appeared to show Tyson punching a man seated a row behind him at San Francisco International Airport on a flight headed to Miami. According to Tyson’s reps, the man was badgering him and even launched a water bottle at Tyson prior to the incident.

"Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat," they told the outlet.

The video instantly went viral, with the majority of those on Twitter seemingly taking Tyson’s side.

Chicago-based attorney Andrew Stoltmann told Fox News Digital on Thursday that Tyson could face serious repercussions and his status as a trained fighter plays a large role in that.

"Historically trained fighters, mixed martial artists, are usually held by both police and judges to a higher standard in large part because it goes to intent," Stoltmann explained. "A trained fighter realizes they have the ability to inflict extensive damage than a layperson and a typical defense in these sorts of claims are self-defense. Right? Tyson was defending himself from this gentleman. Well, when you’re the former heavyweight boxing champion of the world, that defense is almost completely eviscerated."

Stoltmann added that unless the man did or said something "egregious" to provoke the attack, "Tyson is facing an uphill climb, and there are likely going to be felony battery charges filed against him."

The San Francisco Police Department said Thursday two people believed to be involved were detained and that one person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. They added that the person being treated "provided minimal details of the incident and refused to cooperate further with the police investigation."