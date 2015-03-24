SOCHI SCENE: A very unusual perspective

Here's a perspective you don't often see: Associated Press photographer Dmitry Lovetsky, firing multiple exposures on a remote camera using a fisheye lens, captures Slovenia's Peter Prevc during the men's large hill ski jumping training session at the Sochi Games on Friday.

___

Associated Press reporters are filing dispatches about happenings in and around Sochi during the 2014 Winter Games. Follow AP journalists covering the Olympics on Twitter: http://apne.ws/1c3WMiu