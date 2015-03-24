Expand / Collapse search
January 8, 2015

SOCHI SCENE: A very unusual perspective

By | Associated Press

KRASNAYA POLYANA, Russia – Here's a perspective you don't often see: Associated Press photographer Dmitry Lovetsky, firing multiple exposures on a remote camera using a fisheye lens, captures Slovenia's Peter Prevc during the men's large hill ski jumping training session at the Sochi Games on Friday.

