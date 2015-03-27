Snyder, Alvarez homer to lead Pirates past Marlins

Chris Snyder and surging rookie Pedro Alvarez homered to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates past the Florida Marlins 5-1 on Friday night.

It was a rare road victory for the Pirates, who improved to 17-62 away from home. They must win one of their final two games to avoid matching the 1963 New York Mets for the worst road record in a 162-game season.

Pittsburgh has the worst overall mark in the majors at 57-103 and is assured of the top pick in next year's amateur draft.

Chan Ho Park (4-3) pitched three scoreless innings in relief for his 124th career win, breaking Hideo Nomo's major league record for Asian-born pitchers. The 37-year-old right-hander from South Korea struck out six and did not allow a hit.

Brandon Moss and Ronny Cedeno each drove in a run for the Pirates.

The crowd of 23,124 included 701 dogs as part of a Bark at the Park promotion.

Dan Uggla's RBI single in the first gave the Marlins an early lead before Alvarez hit a solo home run — his 16th of the season — off Adalberto Mendez (1-3). It was Alvarez's fifth homer in his last 10 games. He went 4 for 5 with a three-run shot and five RBIs in Thursday night's 11-9 loss at Florida.

Snyder connected in the fifth with a two-run drive to left, giving the Pirates a 3-1 edge.

Four straight singles in the sixth, including run-scoring hits by Moss and Cedeno, stretched the lead to 5-1.

Mendez allowed five runs and seven hits in 5 1-3 innings.

Pirates starter Daniel McCutchen allowed one run and five hits in four innings before he was relieved by Park.

Notes: Park went 84-58 in nine seasons with the Dodgers and 40-40 with six other clubs. ... Pirates LF Jose Tabata singled in the seventh to extend his hitting streak to 14 games. ... Alvarez extended his hitting streak to 11 games, going 2 for 4. ... Marlins RHP Jose Ceda left the team for the Dominican Republic on Thursday because his wife is expecting their first child. He is not expected to rejoin the team this season. ... Marlins rookie Logan Morrison hit his seventh triple of the season in his 60th game.