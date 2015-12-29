Snoop Dogg curses Ravens, Ravens respond perfectly

Rapper Snoop Dogg has been known to express his frustrations on social media whenever his Pittsburgh Steelers run into trouble. Needless to say, Snoop didn't bite his tongue when the Ravens sent the Steelers' playoff hopes into a tailspin on Sunday.

Take it away Snoop, as reposted by Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams. (Warning: Explicit language)

Baltimore's social media team then dug into the archives to find this beauty of Mr. Dogg sporting a Ravens floppy hat standing next to only the most important player in franchise history. Perhaps Snoop's hatred for the Ravens has grown since the photo was taken.