Snider homers twice in Pirates' 11-6 win over Tigers

Travis Snider hit two home runs, and Starling Marte drove in three runs as the Pittsburgh Pirates coasted to a 11-6 win against the Detroit Tigers on Monday night.

Pittsburgh loaded the bases against Justin Verlander with one out in the first inning, and Marte cleared them with a triple down the left field line. Snider drove Marte home when his grounder to first took an odd hop, and Victor Martinez couldn't glove it.

Snider knocked in two more in the eighth inning off Phil Coke with his eighth homer, a two-run opposite-field shot after the Pirates scored a run on Russell Martin's sacrifice fly.

Snider was 3 for 5 with four RBIs and three runs scored.

Verlander (10-11) left after one inning with right shoulder soreness. He gave up five runs — four earned — on four hits. He walked two and struck out three.