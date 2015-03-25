Smyth scores twice as Dubnyk, Oilers blank Flames

Calgary, AB (SportsNetwork.com) - Devan Dubnyk posted his second shutout of the season thanks to a 27-save effort as the Edmonton Oilers took a 2-0 win over the Calgary Flames on Friday.

Ryan Smyth scored both goals for the Oilers, who have won their past two after dropping six straight. Boyd Gordon had two assists in the win.

"You have to give them credit, they are a hard-working team, but by no means are we going to lay down and be pushed over," Smyth said. "We're a team that's going to fight and claw and try and get ourselves bumping up in the standings, one game at a time and we did it tonight."

Reto Berra made 26 saves for the Flames, who have dropped five of their past six.

Edmonton got the only goal it needed at 17:22 of the first period as Ales Hemsky sent a hard shot on net from the right side that went off Smyth at the left side of the net and past Berra.

Dubnyk stopped 12 shots in the first period, then made eight in the second to keep Calgary off the board.

The Flames were unable to break through in the final frame, and Matt Giordano was whistled for tripping in the final minute, with Smyth sending a shot into an empty net after the Flames pulled Berra.

"We didn't get the bounces tonight but we weren't good enough. We have to generate more and find ways to score," Giordano said. "For too long of periods of time, we were standing around and not moving our feet enough."

Game Notes

Edmonton hosts Philly on Saturday ... Calgary hosts Vancouver on Sunday ... Edmonton has won two of three from Calgary this season ... Dubnyk has eight shutouts in his career.