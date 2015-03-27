Smith, Storm cruise past Mercury

Katie Smith had a game-high 19 points as the Seattle Storm dominated the Phoenix Mercury, 83-64.

Smith knocked down four-of-five three-point attempts and was 7-for-11 from the field as the Storm won for the third time in their last five games.

Shekinna Stricklen posted a double-double off the bench for Seattle, dropping 15 points and pulling down a season-high 11 rebounds. Camille Little added 15 points.

DeWanna Bonner paced the Mercury with 18 points on 4-of-17 shooting and Lynetta Kizer and Alexis Hornbuckle contributed 14 and 13, respectively, as the Mercury lost their sixth straight game.

The Storm, which led by four at half, broke the game open in the third quarter, outscoring Phoenix 26-6 and opening up a lead as large as 26 in the fourth quarter. Seattle controlled the game in the paint and on transition, outscoring Phoenix 38-20 in the painted area and 20-7 on the fast break.

Due to the Summer Olympics in London, the WNBA is out of action until August 16.