Smith, Ohio State rout Bryant

Columbus, OH (SportsNetwork.com) - Lenzelle Smith Jr. poured in a game-high 19 points with eight rebounds to lead No. 3 Ohio State to an 86-48 victory over Bryant in a Gotham Classic matchup.

Amir Williams had 12 points, nine rebounds and six blocks for the Buckeyes (9-0), who face North Dakota State Saturday.

"I think Lenzelle is playing at a very high level," Ohio State head coach Thad Matta said of Smith. "He is a complete basketball player. His defense goes unnoticed except by me."

Dyami Starks netted 16 points for Bryant (6-5), which has lost three straight.

Sam Thompson nailed a jumper to spark a 13-6 Buckeye run 5:13 into the first half. Williams ended the run with a layup to make the score 25-15 Ohio State.

The Bulldogs pulled back within seven points, 25-18, before Amedeo Della Valle swished a 3 with 8:24 left in the first. That started an 18-5 surge by Ohio State to close out the half.

After a Starks 3-pointer, with 5:27 to go, the Bulldogs did not score the rest of the half. Ohio State led 43-23 heading into the locker room.

Ohio State started an 18-6 run 1:43 into the second half that stretched the lead to 33 points and it reached as high as 38.

"They play national-championship caliber defense," Bryant head coach Tim O'Shea said of the Buckeyes. "They've got the length; they've got the shot blocking; they've got the quickness."

Game Notes

Ohio State shot 32-for-61 from the field, while Bryant shot 16-for-58 ... The Buckeyes have won 75 consecutive home games against unranked opponents ... The Bulldogs are 0-5 all-time against current members of the Big Ten ... Dan Garvin added seven points and nine rebounds for Bryant.