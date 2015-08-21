SMI owner Bruton Smith returns to racing at Bristol after treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma

Speedway Motorsports Inc. executive chairman Bruton Smith says he was treated for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in June.

Smith disclosed the news Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway, where he was attending his first races since his diagnosis.

The 88-year-old Smith was not feeling well in late May during races at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the cornerstone of his company. He and his family set this weekend at Bristol as a goal for him to use during his recovery.

Smith has lost 18 pounds during treatment, which he said did not require chemotherapy or radiation.

Smith in February stepped down as chief executive officer of SMI, and later increased the voting power of his three sons in the company. He had controlled 70.2 percent of the voting stock.