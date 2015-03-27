Small fire at Fenway causes $100K in damage

A small fire in the Boston Red Sox's administrative offices at Fenway Park has caused about $100,000 in damage.

The Boston Fire Department says the blaze in a second-floor mailroom was reported at about 11:30 a.m. Monday.

The fire was quickly extinguished. Firefighters had left Fenway less than 90 minutes after they were called. The fire department said most of the damage was caused by smoke and water on both the first and second floors.

The department said archival photos were stored in the area of the fire. Fenway staffers were checking if any suffered water damage.

The department said the cause of the fire was a short circuit near a wall-mounted light fixture.

Fenway Park is celebrating its 100th anniversary in April.