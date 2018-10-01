Sloane Stephens match against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova turns ugly: 'F***ing b**** tried to hit me'

Tennis star Sloane Stephens lashed out at her first-round China Open opponent on Sunday, accusing Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of trying to hit her with an overhead shot near the net.

Tensions started brewing between the usually non-combative players late in the second set when Pavlyunchenkova – up one set and down 2-5 after a break in serve – called a trainer to the court to treat her right shoulder.

While not unusual to ask for a medical timeout, the timing was surprising as it is frowned upon to ask for a timeout right before an opponent is set to serve, as it can be seen as trying to ice the other player.

The strategy appeared to work as Stephens saw her serve broken when play resumed. Still, the 25-year-old U.S. Open champion held on to take the serve 6-4. But she was fired up over her opponent’s perceived lack of sportsmanship.

While walking back to her chair, she spoke with chair umpire Jenny Zhang, saying in a noticeable tinge of sarcasm: “That’s the sport we play. Right? Sportsmanship. That’s really important.”

Pavlyuchenkova appeared to hear the comment and confronted Stephens, apparently calling her “disrespectful.”

“I’m disrespectful? What’s disrespectful? You called the physio at 5-2. You’re not even injured,” Stephens said.

“How do you know I’m not injured?” Pavlyuchenkova answered.

“Don’t be ridiculous. Don’t be ridiculous...No, you’re disrespectful...It’s fine...Play the third set. It’s fine,” Stephens replied. “You got what you wanted. You got the physio. So I don’t see what the problem is.”

Zhang was forced to leave her chair and stand between the two players.

Once Stephens returned to her seat, she continued to address Zhang, saying: “She called the physio. She got the physio. She got what she wanted. It’s fine. I’m allowed to say whatever I want. I spoke to you. I didn’t address her at all.”

At no point did either of the players raise their voices or use any profanity.

The match continued into the third set, with Stephens quickly taking control at 3-0.

In the next game, the two played a point at the net which saw Pavlyunchenkova smacking an overhead shot straight at Stephens. While playing the ball at the player is not uncommon, the 27-year-old had a wide-open space at the back of the court to hit the ball to.

Stephens was able to deflect the shot and ultimately win the point. But she suspected her opponent’s intent with the shot was to injure her, saying, “That f***ing b**** tried to hit me!”

Stephens went on to win the match in three sets, 6-7(10), 6-4, 6-4, and it ended with a handshake and a calm conversation at the net, during which the American could be heard saying, “All good?”

Stephens will face Zheng Saisai on Tuesday.