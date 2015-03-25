Slimmed down Jonathan Dwyer trying to emerge from crowded backfield picture

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jonathan Dwyer led the team in rushing a year ago. Now he finds himself fighting for a roster spot.

The 24-year-old Dwyer is in a three way battle with Isaac Redman and rookie Le'Veon Bell for the starting job. Dwyer led Pittsburgh with 623 yards rushing in 2012 but had trouble staying healthy. A pair of costly fumbles also cut into his playing time late in the season.

Dwyer slimmed down in the offseason, dropping around 30 pounds off his 5-foot-11 frame and says he feels quicker.

He says he doesn't care if he plays with the first string or the fifth string in the preseason opener against the New York Giants on Saturday so long as he gets on the field.