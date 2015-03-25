Sixers' Richardson to have season-ending surgery

Philadelphia 76ers guard Jason Richardson will undergo surgery on his left knee and will miss the remainder of the season.

A date for the procedure, which will take place in New York, has not yet been determined. Reports earlier this week indicated that Richardson would need 6- to-9 months of recovery time.

Richardson, the fifth overall selection in the 2001 NBA Draft, had his knee drained on Jan. 17 and has missed eight games since a 108-101 win over the Toronto Raptors the following day.

Over 33 games this season, Richardson has averaged 10.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per contest.

The former Michigan State standout has averaged 17.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists over 838 career games with the Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Bobcats, Phoenix Suns, Orlando Magic and Sixers.