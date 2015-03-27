Sixers continue long trek at Golden State

The Philadelphia 76ers try to push their record to .500 on Friday night as they continue their longest road trip of the season with a matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

After snapping a five-game slide with a home victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Dec. 21, the Sixers dropped the opener of their eight-game swing in Brooklyn on Sunday.

It was Philadelphia's sixth road defeat in a row and the club began to make its way out west with a visit to Memphis on Wednesday. The 76ers left town with a 99-89 victory over the Grizzlies thanks in part to a season-high 28 points by Dorell Wright.

Wright hit five 3-pointers as he started in place of Jason Richardson, who is questionable for Friday night due to a strained lower back. Wright has scored 20-plus points in three of his last five games, notching 17.6 points per game over that time.

"We shot the ball well, got to the free throw line and Dorell was tremendous," Sixers head coach Doug Collins said.

Spencer Hawes registered 20 points, also a season high, and nine rebounds off the bench, while Jrue Holiday added 13 points and nine assists as Philadelphia picked up its first road win since Nov. 30.

The 76ers are now 14-15 on the season and won't play at home again until Jan. 8.

They'll take on a Warriors team that is 11-2 versus the Eastern Conference this season and is coming off a 94-83 victory at the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

Stephen Curry notched 23 points, seven assists and eight rebounds as the Warriors improved to 9-1 following a loss this season. They were bested at home by the Los Angeles Lakers in their previous game on Dec. 22.

David Lee had 18 points and nine rebounds, while Klay Thompson and Jarrett Jack added 15 points apiece for the Warriors, who have won nine of their last 12 games.

"It was a great team effort, we defended and held them to a season low with 83 points, and we paid attention to detail and played our pace," said Golden State head coach Mark Jackson.

Curry was certainly at the center of the effort and is averaging 25.5 points, 6.5 assists and 6.3 rebounds a game over his past four.

The Sixers pushed their winning streak over the Warriors to three games in a row after winning both meetings last season by an average of 25 points. They have won six of the last eight encounters overall.