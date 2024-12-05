Sister Jean snub leads to criticism against Loyola men's basketball players

College basketball fans aren’t too pleased with Loyola Chicago men’s basketball after players were seen snubbing team chaplain Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt following their dominant win over Eastern Michigan on Tuesday night.

The Ramblers remained undefeated with a 76-54 win over the Eagles at home, but fans on social media were left unimpressed after a viral video showed several players walking right past the beloved Sister Jean as they left the court.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sister Jean, who turned 105 on Aug. 21, was sitting in a wheelchair right in front of the tunnel with her fist raised. But, as some on social media pointed out, the players left her "hanging."

"How can you leave Sister Jean hanging like this?!?’ Barstool personality Dan Katz, known as "Big Cat," said in a post on X.

"There’s 1 rule in college basketball that must be followed: You NEVER ignore Sister Jean," another person wrote online.

NEW MEXICO BASKETBALL PLAYER ALLEGEDLY PUNCHED WALK-ON TEAMMATE OVER PLANE SEAT: REPORTS

"I know she probably didn’t care but that hurts my feelings," another post read.

Sister Jean began her career at Loyola Chicago in 1991 as an academic advisor, but she is best known for her role as the team chaplain, which she began just a few years later in 1994. Since then, she has not only become a household name in Chicago, but for all college basketball fans.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Loyola Chicago is currently second in the Atlantic 10 with a 7-0 record. They take on the 5-3 South Florida Bulls on Saturday.