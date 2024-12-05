Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Loyola Ramblers

Sister Jean snub leads to criticism against Loyola men's basketball players

The Ramblers are 7-0 after Tuesday night's win

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 5 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 5

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

College basketball fans aren’t too pleased with Loyola Chicago men’s basketball after players were seen snubbing team chaplain Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt following their dominant win over Eastern Michigan on Tuesday night. 

The Ramblers remained undefeated with a 76-54 win over the Eagles at home, but fans on social media were left unimpressed after a viral video showed several players walking right past the beloved Sister Jean as they left the court. 

Sister Jean during the 2018 March Madness tournament

FILE - Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt celebrates with the Loyola Ramblers after defeating the Kansas State Wildcats during the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament South Regional at Philips Arena on March 24, 2018, in Atlanta, Georgia.  (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sister Jean, who turned 105 on Aug. 21, was sitting in a wheelchair right in front of the tunnel with her fist raised. But, as some on social media pointed out, the players left her "hanging." 

"How can you leave Sister Jean hanging like this?!?’ Barstool personality Dan Katz, known as "Big Cat," said in a post on X. 

"There’s 1 rule in college basketball that must be followed: You NEVER ignore Sister Jean," another person wrote online. 

NEW MEXICO BASKETBALL PLAYER ALLEGEDLY PUNCHED WALK-ON TEAMMATE OVER PLANE SEAT: REPORTS

Sister Jean Ramblers

Loyola Ramblers fan Sister Jean looks on as the Ramblers receive the Missouri Valley Trophy after defeating the Drake Bulldogs in the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament at Enterprise Center on March 6, 2022.  (Jeff Curry-USA Today Sports)

"I know she probably didn’t care but that hurts my feelings," another post read. 

Sister Jean began her career at Loyola Chicago in 1991 as an academic advisor, but she is best known for her role as the team chaplain, which she began just a few years later in 1994. Since then, she has not only become a household name in Chicago, but for all college basketball fans. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Aundre Jackson hugs Sister Jean during the 2018 March Madness tournament

FILE - Aundre Jackson, #24 of the Loyola Ramblers, celebrates with Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt after defeating the Nevada Wolf Pack during the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament South Regional at Philips Arena on March 22, 2018, in Atlanta, Georgia.   (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Loyola Chicago is currently second in the Atlantic 10 with a 7-0 record. They take on the 5-3 South Florida Bulls on Saturday. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.