Olympics
Published

Simone Biles 'still scared to do gymnastics' months after Olympics

Simone Biles is battling everything that comes with being the most decorated gymnast of all time

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Simone Biles had the global spotlight on her when she took a brief break from Olympics competition while in Tokyo as she sorted out the "twisties" that caused her to slip up in one event.

Since then, Biles has spoken up about mental health and what she was going through during the Olympics. She also had to relive the trauma of the Larry Nassar investigation when she testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee to talk about sexual abuse at the hands of the disgraced former USA Gymnastics team physician.

Simone Biles, of the United States, reacts after winning the bronze medal on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women's apparatus final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

Simone Biles, of the United States, reacts after winning the bronze medal on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women's apparatus final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

"The twisting once I got back will come back, but I'm still scared to do gymnastics," she said Thursday in an appearance on NBC’s "Today."

She added she was not performing any mid-air tricks while participating in the Gold Over America Tour.

Simone Biles, of the United States, performs on the vault during the artistic gymnastics women's final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo.

Simone Biles, of the United States, performs on the vault during the artistic gymnastics women's final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

"To do something that I've done forever and just not be able to do it because of everything I've gone through is really crazy because I love this sport so much. It's hard. I’m sorry. And I don't think people understand the magnitude of what I go through, but for so many years to go through everything that I've gone through having a front, I’m proud of myself," she said.

Biles was still able to pick up a bronze medal on the balance beam in Tokyo.

Simone Biles, of the United States, watches gymnasts perform at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. 

Simone Biles, of the United States, watches gymnasts perform at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo.  (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

She tied Shannon Miller for most Olympic medals won by a female American gymnast. Among all the major competitions she’s been in, Biles had the record for most decorated gymnast of all time with 32 total medals.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com