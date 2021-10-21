Simone Biles 'still scared to do gymnastics' months after Olympics

Simone Biles had the global spotlight on her when she took a brief break from Olympics competition while in Tokyo as she sorted out the "twisties" that caused her to slip up in one event.

Since then, Biles has spoken up about mental health and what she was going through during the Olympics. She also had to relive the trauma of the Larry Nassar investigation when she testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee to talk about sexual abuse at the hands of the disgraced former USA Gymnastics team physician.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"The twisting once I got back will come back, but I'm still scared to do gymnastics," she said Thursday in an appearance on NBC’s "Today."

She added she was not performing any mid-air tricks while participating in the Gold Over America Tour.

"To do something that I've done forever and just not be able to do it because of everything I've gone through is really crazy because I love this sport so much. It's hard. I’m sorry. And I don't think people understand the magnitude of what I go through, but for so many years to go through everything that I've gone through having a front, I’m proud of myself," she said.

TOP GYMNASTS CALL ON CONGRESS TO DISSOLVE US OLYMPIC COMMITTEE BOARD

Biles was still able to pick up a bronze medal on the balance beam in Tokyo.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She tied Shannon Miller for most Olympic medals won by a female American gymnast. Among all the major competitions she’s been in, Biles had the record for most decorated gymnast of all time with 32 total medals.