Simone Biles risks Bears fans' backlash again after saying Packers star among most impressive NFL players

Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, continues to put herself in a position to be disliked by Chicago Bears fans after she revealed one of her favorite NFL players is a Green Bay Packer.

Biles, whose husband is Bears safety Jonathan Owens, does understand the rivalry Chicago and Green Bay have for each other in the NFC North. Owens was a Packer last season before signing with the Bears before the start of this year.

Earlier this year, as Biles was fresh off her 2024 Paris Olympics dominance, she was spotted at a Bears preseason game wearing a custom Packers jacket, which had her husband’s previous jersey number and such on it. Many Bears fans took to social media to voice their displeasure with the outfit choice by Biles, as she stood on the Soldier Field sidelines.

Now, one of Owens’ ex-teammates was shouted out during an appearance by Biles on the "Not Just Football with Cam Heyward" podcast after the Pittsburgh Steelers veteran defensive lineman asked her which NFL players impressed her the most.

"We also loved being with Jordan Love last season, such a breakout star and that was super exciting," Biles said.

She first mentioned Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes, calling him a "freak of nature."

"Besides my husband because he’s broken down stigmas that aren’t typical. He's [Division II], undrafted, year seven in the league which is so good for kids to see, especially when he hosts his football camps. But I really think we always go back to Patrick Mahomes, a freak of nature.

"How does he always pull it out? The Chiefs could be down and he’s just a miracle worker."

Being the 14-year NFL veteran, Heyward understands what Biles might have risked shouting out Love, but Biles offered a different perspective.

"You can’t hate them after you leave!" she said. "You still have so much respect for the team."

Love earned the respect of Packers and NFL fans alike last season in his first year as a starter after four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets. As Biles watched Owens aid on the defensive side of the ball, Love was slinging passes for 4,159 yards with 32 touchdowns to 11 interceptions.

The Packers went on to make the playoffs and pull off a massive upset on the road at AT&T Stadium against the No. 2-seeded Dallas Cowboys. Love also had a chance to orchestrate a game-winning drive against the top-seed San Francisco 49ers, but he came up short.

Still, the Packers faithful were confident the torch had been passed from Rodgers to the right quarterback in Love, and the franchise believed so as well after dishing out a massive four-year, $220 million contract extension this offseason.

So, while Biles admitted that she wouldn’t be making a mistake with her wardrobe on the sideline any longer, she can’t hate someone like Love after cheering for him last season.

Whether that sits well with Bears fans remains to be seen.

