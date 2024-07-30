Simone Biles reveals R-rated team nickname for USA gymnastics team after winning gold

The United States women’s gymnastics team took home gold in the team final Tuesday, and a celebration ensued immediately when the group saw Simone Biles’ 14.666 score on her floor routine, which secured the precious medal in Paris.

With gold in hand, Team USA has adopted a nickname like all the great teams of the past. This one, however, is unlike the rest. Biles revealed it after competition Tuesday at the Paris Olympics.

During the London 2012 Games, the gold medal-winning group was named the Fierce Five. Then, there was the Final Five in 2016 in Rio, followed by the Fighting Four in Tokyo.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Gold medalist Aly Raisman, a member of the 2012 and 2016 Olympic squads, asked Team USA what its name was this year during a post-competition press conference.

Biles initially said, "I’m not going to say it," which added even more intrigue.

Then, after being told to abbreviate it, Biles started saying, "F-A," before stopping.

USA WINS GOLD IN WOMEN'S TEAM GYMNASTICS FINAL AT PARIS OLYMPICS

Jordan Chiles and Suni Lee consulted with Biles, who eventually spilled the name.

"F around and find out," Biles said as the crowd laughed.

The term applies to this group, whose tenacity is unquestioned.

For Biles, her 14.666 floor routine wasn’t even her best apparatus. She finished with a 14.900 in the vault. Jade Carey, the vault specialist for the United States, posted a 14.800, while Chiles posted a 14.400 in the event.

The rest of the competition saw electric performances, like Lee in the uneven bars and balance beam and Biles and Chiles posting a 14.400 and 14.366, respectively, on the uneven bars.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As a team, the U.S. finished with a score of 171.296, a full five points over Italy, which won silver at 165.494. Brazil came in third at 164.497.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.